Offbeat

‘Racist’ Kid Rock defends vile Oprah rant

by Jessica Bennett
1st Dec 2019 12:51 PM

 

Kid Rock was escorted off stage in Nashville last week after launching an explosive rant against Oprah Winfrey.

The singer, 48, began swearing about the media personality on stage of the Honky Tonk Bar, which he owns.

In footage obtained by TMZ, he is seen yelling "F*** Oprah … Oprah Winfrey is like, 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this s**t,'" adding: "F*** her, she can suck d*** sideways."

The All Summer Long musician went on to say that he knew many would label him "racist" for attacking Winfrey, 65, to which he claims he would respond, "OK fine, f*** off!"

To bolster his claim that he isn't racist, Rock then pointed out that he has a similar distaste for The View host Joy Behar, who he previously called a "bitch" on live television.

"I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy, saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. They can suck d*** sideways," said the rocker while making lewd gestures.

In the footage, a patron is heard saying: "He's racist. Look at him, he's blacked out, drunk as f***."

Several others then began to boo and scream over his ranting, with the singer eventually being pulled off stage.

The video then jumps to Rock sitting as a security team member lifts him off the floor and escorts him off the stage.

Kid Rock has since given the public a bit of insight into what was behind the tirade, claiming a potential appearance on her former talk show soured his view of the media mogul.

"My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show," Rock, 48, tweeted. "I said f*** that and her. End of story."

This story originally appeared on Page Six and has been reproduced here with permission

