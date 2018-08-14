Racism claim hits Rainbow tour firm

A MAN employed by a Rainbow Beach tour company says he has endured repeated racial taunts at work, to the point of having to take sick leave for mental distress and anxiety.

And the owners of an entirely separate company with no employees say they have been unfairly blamed on social media.

The allegations are explosive for a coastal region characterised by businesses that depend on visitors of all races and cultures from all parts of the world.

The employee, McDuff Tupetagi, reportedly says he is a Maori who has been regularly mocked, called a "black fella" and given a can labelled "black guy repellent" when he asked for sunscreen.

He is reported in the Brisbane Times as saying this happened in association with his work for Rainbow Beach Adventure Company.

He has taken that company to Queensland's Industrial Relations Commission, along with two of its employees.

But social media comment seems to have blamed another firm altogether, the similarly named Rainbow Beach Adventure Centre.

"Adventure Centre" owners say they are entirely innocent, have no employees and are equally horrified by the alleged treatment of Mr Tupetagi.

"We are a small family business with no employees," co-owner Wendy Shaw said.

Mr Tupetagi reportedly worked for the Rainbow Beach Adventure "Company," a different business altogether.

Mr Tupetagi, as reported in the Brisbane Times, claims discrimination he suffered at or in association with his work forced him to take sick leave.

He is claiming the alleged vilification forced him to take sick leave for mental distress and anxiety and made him feel like "an unwanted creature or pest". He is now suing the tour "company".

In a statement of facts reportedly lodged by Mr Tupetagi in the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission, he is said to have been made the butt of jokes and referred to as "the black fella".

The company's owner, Website Travel Group, which owns several travel and tourism companies around Australia, says it values all its employees.

Mr Tupetagi's allegations reportedly involve a request in 2016 for a sunshade to be installed at the workplace to protect him from the sun as he worked on the company's cars.

When he asked again three months later, the request went higher and the answer, according to the reported "statement of facts," was that the request had been refused "because you're black".

On November 8 last year, he was allegedly told by co-workers there was "a present" for him in the car he was to work on next.

It was a can marked "black guy repellent," according to the reported statement of facts.