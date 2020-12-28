RACING READY: Super week for Speedway ahead

SPEEDWAY fans are looking forward to a week of racing action.

It all starts this weekend with the Kurt Murdoch Classic over January 1 and 2.

Both nights will feature Production Sedans, Wingless and the Silver Crown - Junior Sedans.

Night One will also feature Street Stock while Modlites will join the track on Night Two.

Gates open both days ay 11am with racing set to star from 4pm.

Then, on January 5, the Heritage City will host the Sprint Cars Super Seven Series (held in place of the traditional World Series which was modified due to COVID-19 restrictions).

$5000 in prize money is up for grabs for the winner of the feature race.

Pricing guide for Kurt Murdoch Classic

General Admission Per Night

ADULTS $25

PENSIONERS with ID $20

STUDENTS with ID $20

CHILDREN - under 12 FREE

(when accompanied by adult)

FAMILY $75

(2 Adults + 2 Students)

Pits Admission (On top of General Admission)

With Speedway Australia Licence /One day Pit licence $5