27°
News

Racing community pays tribute to mate who saved their club

Shane Jones
and Shane Jones | 16th Aug 2017 9:12 AM
LOVABLE LARRIKIN: Bob Gallagher, with wife Paula, has been farewelled after dying last week at the age of 74.
LOVABLE LARRIKIN: Bob Gallagher, with wife Paula, has been farewelled after dying last week at the age of 74. Max Fleet BUN101111BUZ5

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"BOB Gallagher was instrumental in turning the club around."

Bundaberg Race Club president Richard Hayes will always remember the help the former vice-president gave to the club he loved so much.

Tributes flowed from family, friends and race club members on Monday at the funeral for Gallagher, who died on Thursday at the age of 74. Based in Bargara, Gallagher was a committee member right until the end.

"Bob had a great affinity with the sport and owned a few horses including Rampant Lion, which is still racing in Brisbane," Hayes said.

"He was also strongly in favour of country racing.

"When we needed help Bob was there and he helped sign up 55 platinum members when the club needed it."

Hayes said that was the type of person Gallagher was.

"He was very generous with his time," he said.

"Bob was also exceptionally honest.

"He'll be one we dearly miss at the club."

Hayes confirmed the club is looking at honouring Gallagher at the upcoming Ulton Race Day on September 2.

Gallagher will be remembered as a larrikin and a good mate by Roger Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth knew Gallagher for more a decade with the two enjoying plenty of good times over bike rides, drinks and rounds of golf at Bargara Golf Club.

"Bob was a very active person in many fields," he said.

"He was the real Australian larrikin and everyone like him.

"He was also a little bit naughty but he could get away with it with the jokes he made."

Shuttleworth said Gallagher's funeral showed how much he had meant to so many people.

"Over 250 people showed up and his family was very brave reciting his stories," he said.

"He loved his family and grand kids so much.

"Our tribute to him is to not let the group he was a part of break apart - we will stick together."

Gallagher is survived by wife Paula, two children and five grandchildren.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bob gallagher bundaberg bundaberg turf club death tribute

UPDATE: Rosedale fire extinguished, smoke to continue

UPDATE: Rosedale fire extinguished, smoke to continue

At least five urban and seven rural fire trucks are on scene.

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Maria Buci and Amy Crowe are ready to make a splash on the hottest August day since 2009. Picture Mike Batterham

SEQ is on track to sweat through its warmest August day

Controversial surgeon Richard Hocking takes service private

Dr Richard Hocking (above) establishes private practice.

Dr Hocking says he was the subject of a "campaign of complaints”

Man will fight charges after officers swoop on home

Fisheries net mates in swoop

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

REVEALED: CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal place to...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a small cul de...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and located in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 35 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $177,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 35 Venezia Court is a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $155,500

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a quiet...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 97 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $157,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Quietly tucked away at the end...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly