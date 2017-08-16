Racing community pays tribute to mate who saved their club

LOVABLE LARRIKIN: Bob Gallagher, with wife Paula, has been farewelled after dying last week at the age of 74.

"BOB Gallagher was instrumental in turning the club around."

Bundaberg Race Club president Richard Hayes will always remember the help the former vice-president gave to the club he loved so much.

Tributes flowed from family, friends and race club members on Monday at the funeral for Gallagher, who died on Thursday at the age of 74. Based in Bargara, Gallagher was a committee member right until the end.

"Bob had a great affinity with the sport and owned a few horses including Rampant Lion, which is still racing in Brisbane," Hayes said.

"He was also strongly in favour of country racing.

"When we needed help Bob was there and he helped sign up 55 platinum members when the club needed it."

Hayes said that was the type of person Gallagher was.

"He was very generous with his time," he said.

"Bob was also exceptionally honest.

"He'll be one we dearly miss at the club."

Hayes confirmed the club is looking at honouring Gallagher at the upcoming Ulton Race Day on September 2.

Gallagher will be remembered as a larrikin and a good mate by Roger Shuttleworth.

Shuttleworth knew Gallagher for more a decade with the two enjoying plenty of good times over bike rides, drinks and rounds of golf at Bargara Golf Club.

"Bob was a very active person in many fields," he said.

"He was the real Australian larrikin and everyone like him.

"He was also a little bit naughty but he could get away with it with the jokes he made."

Shuttleworth said Gallagher's funeral showed how much he had meant to so many people.

"Over 250 people showed up and his family was very brave reciting his stories," he said.

"He loved his family and grand kids so much.

"Our tribute to him is to not let the group he was a part of break apart - we will stick together."

Gallagher is survived by wife Paula, two children and five grandchildren.