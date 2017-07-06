Race to get a top spot

RACE DAY: Jessica Byrnes, Alex Lawson, Sue-Ellen Walden, Jana Hall and Kirtsy Copson at Thabeban Park earlier this year.

TIME is running out to secure you and your friends a private area for the Haifa Bundy Cup Race Day next weekend.

All payments as well as orders for catering or drinks need to be placed this week before the race day on July 15.

To book, call 4153 1416 or email bundabergraceclub@hotmail.com.

With winter half-way through, the spring racing calendar is in sight, including everyone's favourite race day - the Melbourne Cup.

But this year won't be without its controversies after Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne was stood down for failing a drug test.

