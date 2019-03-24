Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Race official Bob Wells photo from January 2019. The action was fast and furious at the Bundaberg Motorplex on Saturday night.
Race official Bob Wells photo from January 2019. The action was fast and furious at the Bundaberg Motorplex on Saturday night. Brian Cassidy
News

Race official doing 'well' after being struck at Carina

Emma Reid
by
24th Mar 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CARINA Speedway - a place where speed dominates - came to a stand still after a race official was struck by a car midway through an event during the weekend.

Drivers in the New Stars sedan race had finished and were pulling off the track when one of the cars struck a Bob Wells, 74.

The incident happened in full view of the crowd, which fell silent as people rushed to Mr Wells' aid.

Cars and utes surrounded him as he laid motionless on the ground.

The young female driver was visibly distressed as she was helped from her car and comforted by friends.

Within minutes paramedics arrived and worked on Mr Wells.

About 20 minutes later announcer Terry Hough told the crowd Mr Wells was conscious and talking.

Paramedics stabilised him before transporting him to Bundaberg Hospital.

Racing resumed an hour after the incident.

Yesterday Bundaberg Motorplex promoter Sean Butcher told the NewsMail that Mr Wells was "doing well".

"Thanks to all of the volunteers and emergency services who responded at the time," Mr Butcher said.

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    premium_icon MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    News The woman is accused of using her position within the agency to access various accounts and take the money.

    ‘Don’t get worked up’: MP on climate change

    premium_icon ‘Don’t get worked up’: MP on climate change

    Environment MP says it's warnings, not inaction, stressing children over climate

    UPDATE: Man hit at Bundaberg speedway

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man hit at Bundaberg speedway

    Breaking Man hit by racer at Bundaberg speedway