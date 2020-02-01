Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year today

AT THE TRACK: Chloe Walker, Casey Lee Steemson and Kahla Bennier ready for the Beach Party Race Day today.

IT MAY be missing a shoreline, but there’s plenty of sand at the Thabeban for The Waves Beach Party Race Day today.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel said organisers were expecting a crowd of 600-700 people at the year’s first race meet, with 400 tickets sold in the marquee alone.

He said it would be a great crowd for a race day that usually attracted a lower attendance because of the heat.

With the mercury forecast to rise today, Mr Rethamel said there won’t be an official Fashions of the Field as it would be too hot for suits and to have entrants dolled up and standing in the sun.

Instead, patrons are being encouraged to dress to the summer beach party theme.

The gates open at 11am, with the first race scheduled to start at 1.25pm.

Tickets cost $10. For more information, phone 4153 1416.