ON A WINNER: The Darryl Gardiner-trained Al's Briefs wins race three by half a length from Craiglea Pistol, also trained by Gardiner.
Sport

Race club supports prizemoney boost

Shane Jones
by
10th Dec 2018 5:45 PM
RACING: The Bundaberg Race Club says it is a welcome surprise to have more prizemoney to hand out at next year's meetings in the region.

Racing Queensland has announced that all non-TAB meetings, which Bundy hosts, will get an increase as part of the State Government's recent $18 million allocation for thoroughbred racing.

The decision allows non-TAB events to hand out $7450 a race instead of $7000 and prizemoney for first place has been increased from $4550 to $5000.

Prizes for second, third and fourth remain the same and the prizemoney increase doesn't include races that offer more than the minimum.

For Bundy this is the Bundaberg Haifa Cup, the Burnett to the Beach and the Battle for the Bush races.

BRC president Dale Rethamel said it was a nice bonus for the club right before the holiday season.

He said it was fantastic to get the news now as he expected it might take time for the government's funding to come to the country areas.

"We support and encourage any government assistance we get,” Rethamel said.

"This increase provides more viability to the owners, jockeys, trainers and clubs to run successful meets.

"Successful meets allow us to showcase thoroughbred racing plus provide a social and community event throughout the region.”

The club held its final meet of the year on Saturday with Bundy trainers winning three of the five races.

Darryl Gardiner won race three and four with Al's Briefs and Big Shaka and Mary Hassam claimed the final race of the year with Ruby Ray.

The other winners were the Malcolm Bailey-trained Cimmaron Kid in race one and the Glenn Richardson-trained Bel Seleva in race two.

The club's next meet is The Waves Subs Club race day on February 2.

Bundaberg News Mail

