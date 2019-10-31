Race club president working overtime in lead-up to next week

THERE will be plenty of mixed emotions for Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel next week when one of the biggest meets is held in the Rum City.

Rethamel is not only working overtime to make sure Thabeban Park ready for punters but he is also getting ready for his horse to race for the first time in Bundaberg.

The club president is a part owner of the Darryl Gardiner trained Ten Taubaba's that is now under his stable.

Ten Taubaba's has race 18 times in his career for three victories in Ballina, Murwillumbah and the Gold Coast.

But his debut on Tuesday will be different for him.

"It's his first time running on the sand," Rethamel said.

"It's been brought up from down south to race.

"But he likes the surrounding so we hope he does well."

The horse recently did well in Rockhampton, finishing third in a 1200m race on September 19.

Rethamel said the horse will be racing in front of a packed crowd with plenty of racegoers expected to hit the track next Tuesday.

"Private bookings have sold out," he said.

"We're expecting a really good, general public crowd.

"We've secured 50 big nice umbrellas to provide shade to patrons as well."

Rethamel said the racing was on track to support the bumper crowd.

"We've kept open nominations until 10am Friday (tomorrow), he said.

"But it's only for races one, two, three and five.

"We're really happy we're getting a reasonable number of horses. Nice solid fields."

Rethamel is confident the track can be ready as well despite greyhounds hosting an event the day before.

This is the first time that has happened since the Bundaberg Greyhound Club converted to TAB earlier this year and moved their meets to Monday.

"It does make out set up very challenging to prepare for 1500 people," Rethamel said.

"But we're up to the task and will work in cooperation with them to make it work.

"But there might be a couple of tired race volunteeers on Tuesday."

The day starts at 9.30pm with five races held over the day and the Melbourne Cup to be shown live at the track at 2pm along with other races during the day.