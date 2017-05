STORM DAMAGE: The $10,000 cash injection will cover the club's out-of-pocket expenses associated with repairing damaged infrastructure.

BUNDABERG Race Club will receive a $10,000 grant from the State Government to help cover its repair bill from Cyclone Debbie.

The remnants of the cyclone left its mark on Bundaberg, with the local race club copping its share of damage.

Sections of the sand track at the club were washed away by Debbie-related weather, resulting in disruption to training.

