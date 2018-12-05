Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damien Cook . Picture: Brett Costello
Damien Cook . Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Deal done: Rabbitohs lock in star signing

5th Dec 2018 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTH Sydney's big week continues to get bigger, with the Rabbitohs fighting off rival NRL clubs to re-sign Damien Cook on a bumper five-year contract.

The Kangaroos and NSW hooker has been the hottest commodity on the open market and new South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett wasted no time making the re-signing of Damien Cook his priority.

That's paid immediate dividends, with Cook on Wednesday penning a five-year contract extension worth more than $4 million.

"Absolutely," Bennett said on Tuesday when asked if Cook's signature was a priority.

"That's why I rang him for a couple of months ago. It's high on our priority list. The club's been working hard on that so we're optimistic he'll stay with us.

"We all want him to stay here so that's up to him and his management now.

"He's certainly a valued player here and the guys love playing with him. They've all got great wraps on him."

More Stories

Show More
anthony seibold broncos damien cook nrl rabbitohs rugby league wayne bennett
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    premium_icon Charges dropped against captain at helm of abandoned vessel

    News TWO years since the Spirit of 1770 maritime disaster, a court has confirmed the captain did everything he could to ensure the safety of 46 passengers.

    Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    premium_icon Weather conditions help fireys control region's blazes

    Weather All bushfires in the region are now contained

    Council to look at Santalucia's 154 Kepnock subdivision

    premium_icon Council to look at Santalucia's 154 Kepnock subdivision

    Council News Developer looks at 154 lot project

    • 5th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    premium_icon Hero navy veteran faces court after suicide attempt

    Crime Veteran spends his time helping others beat their mental demons

    Local Partners