Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett chats with his five-eighth Cody Walker. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
New Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett chats with his five-eighth Cody Walker. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
Rugby League

Rabbitohs excitement machine won’t be blunted by Bennett

by Melissa Woods
13th Feb 2019 1:29 PM

SOUTH Sydney playmaker Cody Walker's creative flair won't be suppressed by coach Wayne Bennett, who wants him to continue to play his own game.

Walker was in career-best form last season, calling the shots for the Rabbitohs and proving a handful for the defence with 19 line breaks - the third most in the NRL.

With Bennett favouring a more structured attack at Brisbane before his shift to Souths, Walker's off-the-cuff brilliance may not have fitted the veteran coach's style.

But the 29-year-old Walker, who was in Melbourne on Wednesday for his first appearance with the Indigenous All-Stars team, said Bennett didn't want him to stray far from his natural game.

Indeed, it's no secret that Bennett actually wanted to lure Walker away from Redfern while he was still head coach of the Broncos.

"Wayne wants me to play my game and, naturally, that's the way I want to play," Walker said.

"He doesn't want to keep me to one side, he wants to see me roam and have that freedom to do that."

Cody Walker leaves the defence behind. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
Cody Walker leaves the defence behind. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) DEAN LEWINS

Walker said he'd been soaking up the knowledge from Bennett since his arrival at Redfern from the Broncos.

He felt a little intimidated given Bennett's standing in the game but said the master coach quickly put the players at ease.

"Everything he says you just want to listen to and take in," Walker said.

"I'm excited to work under a guy like Wayne as his record speaks for itself; it's the best in the NRL."

Walker was excited to line up in his first Indigenous team for Friday night's All-Stars clash with New Zealand Maori.

SuperCoach

Heavily involved with his indigenous community, he said he'd long admired the concept - even buying a supporter jersey when it was first launched in 2010.

"I remember the first one. I bought a jersey for my partner and now I'm playing in it, so it's a bit surreal," Walker said.

"I've watched everyone since it's been on so it's a real honour and privilege to play in a game like this."

ATTEND THE OFFICIAL QUEENSLAND LAUNCH OF THE NRL SEASON FEATURING BRONCOS, COWBOYS AND TITANS COACHES

More Stories

Show More
cody walker nrl rabbitohs rugby league wayne bennett
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    Two weeks in and just 250 people on controversial card

    News MORE than 250 people across Bundaberg and Hervey Bay have now received their Cashless Debit Card, a sign the rollout of the card has well and truly begun.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shop wise, eat well

    premium_icon Shop wise, eat well

    Health Heath tips for a tight budget

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    premium_icon No end in sight for Burnett Traffic Bridge works

    News Maintenance and rehabilitation works which began in 2016

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    premium_icon Trolls attack Bundy flood angel

    News Wendy Hughes is doing her part to help those up north.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM