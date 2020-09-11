Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SPECIAL CAUSE: Janice Baldock, Stephanie Dobbin, Jill Murphy and Cindy Hamilton met at Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg for R U OK Day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
SPECIAL CAUSE: Janice Baldock, Stephanie Dobbin, Jill Murphy and Cindy Hamilton met at Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg for R U OK Day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
News

R U OK: Retirement village residents gather in safe space

Rhylea Millar
11th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MINUTES is all it takes to check in on someone and it just might save a life.

As part of R U OK Day, residents from Bundaberg's Ingenia Gardens gathered in the village's common room to socialise and open up with another.

Village manager Stephanie Dobbin said it was the first event the local retirement home had held since the COVID-19 lockdown occurred.

"We usually go a lot bigger than this for R U OK Day, but with the restrictions in place, we still need to make sure everyone is socially distancing and safe," Ms Dobbin said.

"Out of all the events we hold for the residents, this is always the one with the best turn out and I really think that's saying something … it's such a worthy cause."

 

SPECIAL CAUSE: Janice Baldock, Stephanie Dobbin, Jill Murphy and Cindy Hamilton met at Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg for R U OK Day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
SPECIAL CAUSE: Janice Baldock, Stephanie Dobbin, Jill Murphy and Cindy Hamilton met at Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg for R U OK Day. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

 

The village manager who is also an ambassador for R U OK Day shared some statistics with the group, illustrating the importance of the annual event.

"Asking someone if they are OK is a really serious question, especially for us because men aged 70 and older are the most at risk of suicide," Ms Dobbin said.

"So if you notice someone isn't acting themselves or maybe sitting alone somewhere, ask them if they are OK and make sure you listen to what they say."

 

YUM: Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg chef Sally Farraway with the incredible spread provided for lunch. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
YUM: Ingenia Gardens Bundaberg chef Sally Farraway with the incredible spread provided for lunch. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

 

Bundaberg's Ingenia Gardens has held an event on R U OK Day for four consecutive years, where residents are encouraged to share personal experiences in a safe space, reach out to others and engage with one another.

The powerful message has come at no better time with many reports across the country of elderly Australians feeling isolated, anxious and depressed after they were separated from loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

PING PONG: Resident Cindy Hamilton steps up to take her shot. Picture: Rhylea Millar.
PING PONG: Resident Cindy Hamilton steps up to take her shot. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

 

Residents at Ingenia enjoyed handmade sausage rolls, sandwiches and custard tarts, while adhering to social distancing restrictions.

Following lunch, participants played trivia, beer pong without the beer and shared jokes with the group.

Click here to see the online gallery with more pictures from the event.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36.

surveypromo

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...

        Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Premium Content Chris Pitt to shoot for his spot in Tokyo

        Sport The Paralympic shooter said he will continue competing until they kick him out the...

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey