BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS: Donna Somers, Olga Rosolen, Evelyn Van Wijk and Judy Ebbs from Quota Bundaberg celebrate 100 years internationally. Contributed
Quota celebrates 100 years of service and 30 in Bundy

21st Feb 2019 9:27 AM

AS QUOTA International celebrates its centenary, the local group will mark three decades.

Quota Bundaberg was chartered in July 1989 and in this time have been active in the community supporting many local organisations whilst forming firm friendships between members.

Regular beneficiaries include Phoenix House, RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and Edon Place where care packs of toiletries are given to those escaping domestic violence.

Quota has had a long standing connection with Hear and Say which provides support services to deaf and hearing impaired children.

"We assisted many local families after the floods in 2011 and 2013 and recently provided supplies to some bushfire affected communities,” Quota member Jas Haster said.

"Funds are raised through bus trips, cent sales and other activities - our next fundraiser is a cent sale on March 30 to assist RACQ Life Flight Rescue Service. A pearl lunch will be held to celebrate the groups 30th birthday on July 7.

Any inquiries regarding the club or birthday celebrations can be made to Jeannie on 0409 281 787.

