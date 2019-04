Quota International of Bundaberg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of our Charter in 1989 .



We are celebrating 30 years of fellowship, friendship and community service with a Pearl themed Gala Dinner on 13th July 2019 . Past Quotarians are warmly invited to join us for the event.



For bookings or further information about the dinner or or Club please email bundaberg.quota@gmail.com

or phone Jeannie on 0409281787