'Quite the party' for 103rd birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ailsa Ryder enjoyed her cake at a special birthday celebration hosted by Seasons Care Community Golden Beach, where she also celebrated her 100th birthday three years ago. Patrick Woods

THE first time Ailsa Ryder wore makeup in 20 years was the day she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

"One of the carers put this makeup on me," she said.

"I feel very pretty for a 103-year-old."

Born and married in Gympie, Ailsa has lived in the southeast corner of Queensland all her life.

She even said she's always been a Queensland at heart when it came to the State of Origin.

She left Gympie at the age of 25 and moved to the Sandgate region, then Bribie Island, Toowoomba, Redcliffe and has been living in Caloundra for the past eight years.

Ailsa said her family was constantly growing that she'd "lost count" of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She currently lives at Seasons Care Community at Golden Beach, and has been there since moving to the Sunshine Coast region. She added that she wouldn't change it for the world.

"There's nowhere I would rather be," Ailsa said.

"They treat me very well here, you can see how well they treat me with this gorgeous celebration and cake."

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ailsa Ryder blows out her candles for turning at 103. Patrick Woods

She said outliving a century by three years on June 16 was much further than she ever thought she'd make.

"I couldn't believe it was coming up, I kept saying I can't wait until I see it," she said.

"I feel wonderful and my family are very excited too."

Ailsa celebrated the milestone with a lunch surrounded by friends at the aged care community home.

She said despite the cake not boasting much of her favourite colour, pink, she said she was excited to eat it, and added that the secret to a long life was "probably eating cake like this".

Seasons Caloundra have three centenarians including herself, Majorie and Faye who are 101.