QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

WHAT do you do when you're a fan of both Harry Potter and Star Wars?

Bundaberg couple Felicity and Michael Boon knew exactly what to do - have a creative photo session on their wedding day.

"We are both fans of Harry Potter and Star Wars. This was something our amazing photographer Renee Eloise thought up for us,” Mrs Boon said.

The Boons' image was voted the best quirky wedding photo by our online audience after a Facebook call-out for images.

The photo of the happy couple and their wedding party was taken on their big day on September 22 at Bargara.

Mrs Boon said reaching her new husband at the end of the aisle was the highlight, followed by having the photos taken.

"It was something that we heard was going to be tedious, but it was actually really fun for the first couple of hours,” she said.

Readers shared a number of great photos, including a vintage snap of a 1997 wedding where all the men stripped off to their boxers.

Then there was the photo of a happy couple atop a camel in Buss Park.

Amelia Jater's image was highly creative, featuring the couple embracing under water.

Taken in Vanuatu in March 2018, the image took "trashing the dress” to the next level.

