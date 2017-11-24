Quirky questions: Candidates share candid answers

WANT to get to know your candidates a little better?

The NewsMail asked all seven candidates these fun questions to help.

Independent Alan Corbett, Labor's Leanne Donaldson, the LNP's David Batt and independent Ric Glass all responded.

One Nation's Jane Truscott, the Greens' Marianne Buchanan and independent Richard Smith did not respond to our request.

Ric Glass. Mike Knott BUN160617VOX2

Independent

Ric Glass

What's your secret, hidden talent?

Persistence.

Say something nice about one of your opponents.

I seriously love them all, but this is football and I am after a goal.

If you were to publish a biography what would it be called?

Australia's most abused victim of domestic violence and survivor at a great loss.

What's your favourite TV show?

Mash.

You're a new addition to the crayon box. What colour would you be and why?

Blue. I love the deep blue sea and walk the beach as often as I can.

If you could meet one person from history who would it be?

Captain Cook.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Fireman.

Fill in the blank: I can't start my day without...

News.

Where would you go in a time machine?

1965.

Favourite thing to cook in the kitchen?

Microwave.

David Batt. Paul Donaldson BUN050317LNP2

LNP

David Batt

What's your secret, hidden talent?

If I told you, it wouldn't be a secret!

Say something nice about one of your opponents.

Bundaberg candidates and their teams have been friendly at pre-poll to make it a pleasant environment. Unfortunately, there has been some hostility in other electorates and there is absolutely no need for it.

If you were to publish a biography what would it be called?

I am the Batt Man.

What's your favourite TV show?

Mrs Brown's Boys.

You're a new addition to the crayon box. What colour would you be and why?

Maroon - Queenslander!

If you could meet one person from history who would it be?

My grandfather, because I never got to meet him.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

Physical education teacher.

Fill in the blank: I can't start my day without ...

A jog with my dog, Bozo, followed by a strong coffee.

Where would you go in a time machine?

Bundaberg in the year 2051, when I'm 80-years-old. There's nowhere I'd rather be! While most people are busy looking in the rear view mirror, I'm focussed on the future and how I can build a better Bundaberg.

Favourite thing to cook in the kitchen?

My mum's spaghetti bolognese recipe, but don't tell my wife!

Leanne Donaldson. Craig Warhurst

Labor

Leanne Donaldson

What's your secret, hidden talent?

Making cider.

Say something nice about one of your opponents.

David Batt's strong representation and conduct as a Board member of The Waves.

If you were to publish a biography what would it be called?

Not part of the boys club.

What's your favourite TV show?

Vikings.

You're a new addition to the crayon box. What colour would you be and why?

Pink - it's cheerful and optimistic.

If you could meet one person from history who would it be?

Andrew Fisher.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A music teacher.

Fill in the blank: I can't start my day without...

A cup of tea.

Where would you go in a time machine?

100 years into the future.

Favourite thing to cook in the kitchen?

A simple pasta bake.

Alan Corbett. Craig Warhurst

Independent

Alan Corbett

What's your secret, hidden talent?

I can calculate almost to the minute how long a shopping trip will take.

Say something nice about one of your opponents.

I reckon any independent candidate e.g. Mr Glass, who is having a go, deserves a big hug.

If you were to publish a biography what would it be called?

How the vibe won twice.

What's your favourite TV show?

Fawlty Towers by a mile.

You're a new addition to the crayon box. What colour would you be and why?

Purple, because when I think of some issues the major parties have ignored over the years I get rather irate.

If you could meet one person from history who would it be?

Jesus, because children really mattered to him.

When you were a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A pilot ... and I still do.

Fill in the blank: I can't start my day without ...

Moving one or both of my 40kg dogs off my legs while I am still in bed.

Where would you go in a time machine?

To the beginning.

Favourite thing to cook in the kitchen?

Anything easy, tasty and nutritious.