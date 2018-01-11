Menu
Quintrex Hornet stolen from storage area

STOLEN: Have you seen this boat?
STOLEN: Have you seen this boat? QPS
Mikayla Haupt
by

POLICE are seeking public help to find a stolen vessel believed to be being transported on a trailer.

A QPS spokesman said that, between January 5 and 7, the vessel was stolen from the dry storage area at Fishermans Wharf Marina, Urangan.

"The vessel is described as a 4.5 metre black Quintrex Hornet with a black boat cover with a registration bearing SI548 with a Suzuki S70 outboard,” he said.

"The trailer ... is described as stainless steel Quintrex trailer with a registration of W87519. The owners have received information from the public after images and information were placed on Facebook.”

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote crime reference number QP1800040997.

Topics:  boat bundaberg police stolen

Bundaberg News Mail
