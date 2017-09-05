Quilting group bringing joy and donations to region's patients

Bundaberg Quilter's president Sandra Sullivan, Lodge guest Maree Leggett from Gayndah, publicity officer Carol Ann Ferguson, Foundation manager Maria Burnet and treasurer Rhonda Dunning with quilts and a $500 for Rotary Lodge.

LOCAL talented quilters have supported patients with donations, not only sharing their talented work but also with a donation to Rotary Lodge.

Maria Burnet, manager of the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, attended a recent general meeting of Bundaberg Quilters to accept a number of quilts and a $500 donation for the Lodge.

Rotary Lodge, which recently underwent an expansion to now accommodate 19 people, helps a variety of patients, carers and families during a difficult medical time. Since opening in 2010, 6445 people have made the lodge their home-away-from-home.

"This donation by the quilters will be used to support this facility and continue keeping it operational for those in need,” Ms Burnet said.

"Many people we see are for cancer or radiation treatment which can mean stays for up to six weeks and being able to give them a home-away-from home during this stressful time is wonderful, and we are so grateful to Bundaberg Quilters for their support of this project.”

The Bundaberg Quilters members have been supporters of the Foundation in the past, donating two wall hanging quilts which have raised not only close to $5000 for Rotary Lodge but also nearly $5000 for the Cancer Care Unit.

The quilts donated will be given to the PARAS (Palliative Acute Rehabilitation and Acute Stroke Unit) so that those long term patients have something special to take home after their many months of treatment.

"The work these women do is amazing, putting together pieces of fabric to make such wonderful creations which are a credit to all of them,” Ms Burnet said.