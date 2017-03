CHECK IT OUT: Childers Quilting's Show and Tell event is on at the Childers Cultural Centre next month.

CHILDERS Quilting will hold a Show and Tell event at the Childers Cultural Centre next month.

The event starts at 10am on April 11 with doors opening at 8.30am and quilts to be registered by 9.30am.

Admission is $7 including morning tea and lunch.

Progressive raffles and lucky door prizes will be on offer.

Large groups are asked to advise if attending, for catering purposes.

Traders will be attending.

For more information, phone 4126 7126 or email suetaylor112211@hotmail.com.