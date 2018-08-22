Quiet coastal feel has great appeal

SITUATED at the Elliott River mouth, Elliott Heads continues to attract those who are looking for a quiet way of life.

Residents describe going to sleep listening to the waves as the best experience and enjoy the fact that the community comes together when looking to upgrade the area.

Although Elliott Heads has experienced growth, it continues to have that relaxed feel, which means that locals can still relish a walk on the beach or around town stopping off for a visit to the well placed Driftwood Cafe and Kiosk.

Elliott Heads is one of the southernmost of the local beaches situated at the mouth of the Elliott River and is surrounded by rural cane and small crop farms.

This perfect, quiet beach location just 15 minutes from Bundaberg's city centre offers parkland as well as fantastic ocean and river views and for a median price of $365,000.

Because of its location it is ideal for families as it offers both surf and calm water swimming as well as extensive white sandy beaches to roam.

It is also a popular spot for windsurfing and jet-skiing while the fishing is good from the shore or nearby reefs.

Sandstone cliffs form an interesting headland and the rocky foreshore is fun to explore.

A shady, landscaped caravan park is well positioned adjacent to the beach as are a number of pleasant picnic spots with barbecue and toilet facilities.

Integrity Property Solutions Bundaberg principal Sharon Jackson said people were attracted to the beautiful white sandy beach and river of this gorgeous seaside village.

"It is truly understandable why so many holiday makers come for a visit and don't want to leave,” she said.

"It really is the peaceful atmosphere and friendly locals that make people want to come back again and again.

"There is just so much to get pleasure from around Elliott Heads including whale watching from the foreshore, exploring the exquisite rock pools.

"It is only two kilometres straight out to the Cochrane Artificial Reef with multiple wrecks to explore or there is twin dive rocks and picturesque snorkelling all just along the foreshore.

"We are finding that 80% of buyers in Elliott Heads are from interstate or Southeast Queenslanders looking to retire or locate to our quiet, safe village.”

Elliott Heads has some wonderful history that fits with the untainted feel of the area.

Some of this history revolves around the first kiosk at Elliott Heads that was built on the high bank overlooking the river, which was the local swimming area at that time from 1929 to 1949.

Original owners Ted and Eliza Leslie built the kiosk and obtained a 20-year lease from Woongarra Shire Council, while also raising six children.

For those wanting plenty of outdoor fun, the second section of the Coral Coast Pathways starts at Elliott Heads and this section of the pathways incorporates the Bill Murray Scenic Pathway.

Another wonderful spotfor families to explore is the Elliott Heads Submarine Lookout and Memorial Park, which is well positioned close to the coastline.

The memorial is a tribute to the 10th Battalion Volunteer Defence Corps who manned the site as an observation position during World War II.

North of the Elliott Heads Memorial Park just off the Esplanade on Wondrock Street is Seagulls Park, which is a lovely spot for families to get together and relax or play and right near the coastline.

When it comes to Elliott Heads real estate the choices depend on your view.

While the median house price over the past 12 months is $295,000, houses on The Esplanade are definitely selling for much higher.

In this section of Elliott Heads even smaller beach style homes are selling for prices in the $400,000's.