QUICK: The fun activity you can do when temperatures drop

GROWING up in the Northern Territory, Jamie Baxter doesn't get to see much ice.

But if there's one thing that can get him out of bed on a freezing winter morning when he's visiting his family in Warwick, it's the thrill of seeing a family tradition come to life.

That's exactly what happened when Jamie and his cousins found a creative way to make the most of plummeting temperatures at the weekend.

Frozen art ice mandalas have been a favourite winter activity for generations according to Jamie's aunt, Janelle Adam.

"I grew up in outback Queensland and we used to be able to do it on really cold nights with my dad, and his mother used to do it with him as well," she said.

"It's just so fun and the kids love it."

ICY IMPRESSION: Jamie Baxter shows off one of his beautiful ice mandalas.

The beautiful, transient works of art are made by putting flowers and other decorative objects in a shallow dish of water and leaving it out overnight to freeze.

Ms Adam was keen to pass on the quirky tradition to her nephew when he came to visit her in Warwick this winter.

"You don't get a winter up that way in Katherine in the Northern Territory, let alone ice so the young fella was really excited," she said.

"They were keen to get out of bed the next day and wake up early to catch it before the sun hits the plate.

ICY IMPRESSION: Jamie Baxter and Nana Adam show off their beautiful ice mandalas.

"The little fella was just amazed that it was frozen."

Over the years, Ms Adam and her children have experimented with all sorts of decorations.

From flowers to confetti and even plastic toys, the possibilities are endless.

Ms Adam shared a few handy hints such as catching the art early in the morning and using string to hold the ornaments up.

She said she would love to see more people making winter art.

But the sad thing is the icy ornaments don't last long.

"We often have them stored in the freezer because they want to 'keep' them," she said.

