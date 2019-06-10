QUICK CATCH-UP: Five big stories you might have missed
FROM the heartbreaking to the lighthearted, we take a look back at some of the big stories that made the news last week.
1. Hearts break for Budy dad who loses cancer battle
WHEN Bundaberg's Michael McGaw found out about his cancer diagnosis his thoughts went immediately to his three young boys.
"Each time I closed my eyes, all I could see were my boys struggling through life without their dad and I would wake myself up crying," Mr McGaw told the NewsMail last year.
Mr McGaw chose not to lie down, but to fight the disease as best he could for his family.
Sadly, his battle was lost.
2. Community mourns young life lost
FUNNY and determined, 20-year-old Jeremy Newitt had no interest in going to university but was already on the path to creating a financially secure life for himself and the love of his life, Siara Hughes.
"I know that Jeremy was given to us for the purpose of making us laugh and giving us joy, he got us through some really hard times," his mum Annette Cella said.
3. Bundy girl runs away with the circus... and comes back
SHE had been in the circus game for more than a decade, training and performing all over the world.
Then Lara Elise got the chance to perform at home with Burtons Circus in town.
A 23-YEAR-OLD man has received injuries to his hands after trying to defend himself in a knife attack on Tuesday night.
It was a chilling attack in the much-loved suburban Boreham Park.
5. Famous dinosaur moves to town
IN A STORY practically too amazing to be true, a crime-fighting TV star dinosaur moved to Bundaberg.
Her story is out of this world.