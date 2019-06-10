QUICK CATCH-UP: Five big stories you might have missed

FROM the heartbreaking to the lighthearted, we take a look back at some of the big stories that made the news last week.

BARMAN: Michael McGaw at RiverFeast on Australia Day. Mike Knott BUN260118SOCIALS6

1. Hearts break for Budy dad who loses cancer battle

WHEN Bundaberg's Michael McGaw found out about his cancer diagnosis his thoughts went immediately to his three young boys.

"Each time I closed my eyes, all I could see were my boys struggling through life without their dad and I would wake myself up crying," Mr McGaw told the NewsMail last year.

Mr McGaw chose not to lie down, but to fight the disease as best he could for his family.

Sadly, his battle was lost.

Jeremy Newitt, Bundaberg State High School

2. Community mourns young life lost

FUNNY and determined, 20-year-old Jeremy Newitt had no interest in going to university but was already on the path to creating a financially secure life for himself and the love of his life, Siara Hughes.

"I know that Jeremy was given to us for the purpose of making us laugh and giving us joy, he got us through some really hard times," his mum Annette Cella said.

BURTONS CIRCUS: Lara Elise. Mike Knott BUN050619CIRC7

3. Bundy girl runs away with the circus... and comes back

SHE had been in the circus game for more than a decade, training and performing all over the world.

Then Lara Elise got the chance to perform at home with Burtons Circus in town.

The attack happened in Boreham Park.

4. Knife attack in park

A 23-YEAR-OLD man has received injuries to his hands after trying to defend himself in a knife attack on Tuesday night.

It was a chilling attack in the much-loved suburban Boreham Park.

Karen Rout, Jasen Rout, Charlie Rout, Trish Grigg, Shane Grigg and Jasmine Grigg outside the Coral Villa Motel. Mike Knott BUN050619DIN5

5. Famous dinosaur moves to town

IN A STORY practically too amazing to be true, a crime-fighting TV star dinosaur moved to Bundaberg.

Her story is out of this world.