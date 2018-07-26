Questions raised over new KFC site

FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC store in East Bundaberg.

A NEW KFC store proposed for East Bundaberg is edging closer, with the developer asked to address traffic concerns around the site as it passes through the application assessment phase.

In late May the NewsMail first revealed a development application had been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for the Bundaberg East store, which would complement the existing drive-through store on Bourbong St and the Hinkler Central food court outlet.

The proposal, which would see a new restaurant and drive-through facility built on land next to the Tradelink outlet at 93 Bargara Rd, seeks to operate 24/7, according to the development application.

Information request documents issued by the Department of State Development, Manufacturing , Infrastructure and Planning last month asked the developer to show how headlights from vehicles using the proposed drive-through would be screened to prevent lights shining into all types of vehicles travelling along the state-controlled Bargara Rd.

The department also advises the developer that exiting traffic will only be able to turn left.

"To ensure consistency and protection of operating conditions on the state-controlled road (i.e. Bargara Rd), the condition to prohibit right turn movements from the development site will be applied to this development,” the request states.

The developer has until September 14 to address the issues outlined in the information request.