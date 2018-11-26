Questions raised after 'parasite' found in tap water

QUESTIONS have been raised around the region's tap water after a Bargara woman found a parasite swimming in her glass.

Rachael Roman took to social media after the shocking find.

"I was halfway through drinking a glass of water straight from the tap when I noticed this guy swimming around," she said.

Ms Roman said she thought it was a parasitic worm but wasn't entirely sure.

A video captured by Ms Roman shows the thin, pale worm-like animal swimming around in her glass of water.

Ms Roman said she was fed up with the quality of her tap water, which she said often came with a pungent taste and smell.

A still image of video showing a small worm swimming in tap water. Contributed

"When there's a large algae bloom in the water, it smells like a dirty fish tank and has such a bad taste it is undrinkable," she said.

"So many times I've heard from the council that the water is safe to drink but from what I've heard, they won't spend the money to have the algae treated."

Ms Roman said the water quality was also an issue for her pet fish.

"I own several freshwater fish tanks and I know for a fact that when there is an algae bloom, the excessive amount of algae in the water releases a lot of toxins - this is what happens to the water that is 'safe to drink'.

"That is only one thing and it is deadly to to the life in my fish tanks."

Ms Roman said she hoped something would be done to improve water quality.

"I hope this proof of the terrible water quality will make a big difference and if not big, at least a little," she said.

The worm incident has been raised with the health department and council, with Councillor Scott Rowleson responding immediately to concerns.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.