Questions raised about value of key Bundy jobs driver

WORKING WELL: Employment and Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman (second left), with Child Safety Minister Di Farmer, Aman Meles and Bob Gee in Bundaberg, says Back to Work has contributed to a drop in local unemployment.

WORKING WELL: Employment and Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman (second left), with Child Safety Minister Di Farmer, Aman Meles and Bob Gee in Bundaberg, says Back to Work has contributed to a drop in local unemployment. Mike Knott BUN060619AMA2

A JOBS program championed as helping to reduce Bundaberg's high unemployment rate has been labelled a "rort”.

And the Wide Bay completion figures have raised questions about its value to taxpayers.

Opposition employment and small business spokeswoman Fiona Simpson slammed Labor's administration of the Back to Work program, saying jobseekers and taxpayers are being ripped off.

The program offers between $10,000 and $20,000 to businesses to hire unemployed people. Payments occur at four weeks, 26 weeks and 52 weeks, with employers required to complete applications for each payment.

Employment and Small Business Minister Shannon Fentiman yesterday told the NewsMail the Wide Bay had seen more than 1500 businesses employ more than 3500 people through the program, with employers receiving 52-week payments for almost 1300 employees.

The payment at the four week mark starts from $3000.

Ms Simpson said the Wide Bay numbers were indicative of a high fall-out rate, which was being seen right across Queensland.

In a media release issued this week she said not only was the value to taxpayers questionable, but claimed the system was also being rorted.

Eight people have been charged with offences of fraud with one imprisoned. Another 56 cases of attempted fraud have been investigated this year, of which four originate from Bundaberg.

"The scheme is riddled with rorts and rip-offs which is unfair to the unemployed and legitimate small businesses whose taxes are subsidising the abuse of others,” Ms Simpson said.

"Labor has paid out $20 million of taxpayers' cash for jobs that basically went nowhere.

"I'm concerned that many of the 'jobs' created through Back to Work disappear as Labor sends out the cheque.”

The state government says that since the program began in 2016, 6,703 applicants who received the four-week payment had not claimed the 26- or 52-week payments.

Ms Fentiman said the program had delivered almost 20,000 people into the workforce.

Earlier this month, Ms Fentiman told an estimates committee hearing the drop-off rate was due to the majority of employees undertaking other opportunities.

Ms Fentiman said attempted fraud was unfortunate, though the small number of people attempting to defraud the system accounted for less than 0.4 per cent of total funding for the Back to Work Program.

Minister Fentiman has championed the program and its effectiveness in the Wide Bay region.

"In Wide Bay we have supported more than 1500 local businesses to employ more than 3500 people with businesses receiving 52-week payments for almost 1300 employees so far,” Ms Fentiman told the NewsMail.

"Over the past 12 months, the Wide Bay region had Queensland's largest percentage point decrease in unemployment, with a fall of 2.3 per cent,” she told the estimates committee.

"This has been driven by huge falls in the youth unemployment rate as well, down 9.2 per cent from a year ago.

"Undoubtedly, Back to Work has played a huge part in that turnaround.”

Ms Fentiman said businesses did not seem to be listening to Ms Simpson, who has previously aired concerns about the program, with employers applying in droves to participate.

"Just one week after the member made those comments, our Back to Work team received 14 new applications from the Wide Bay region-that is two a day-including six from the Bundaberg local government area,” she said on August 1.

Ms Simpson said taxpayers wanted to know where their money was going, and called for more accountability from the government.

"Their wishful thinking is not accountability,” Ms Simpson said.