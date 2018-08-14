Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE State Government did not answer NewsMail questions yesterday about whether the Bundaberg Regional Council would be entitled to financial support in the aftermath of the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination.
THE State Government did not answer NewsMail questions yesterday about whether the Bundaberg Regional Council would be entitled to financial support in the aftermath of the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination. Emma Reid
News

Questions continue to surface after PFAS contamination

Emma Reid
by
14th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUESTIONS remain about what's happening with an investigation into PFAS water contamination at Svensson Heights.

The State Government did not answer NewsMail questions yesterday about the investigation and whether the Bundaberg Regional Council would be entitled to financial support if it is to continue.

The toxic chemicals were found to have contaminated the town water supply from Bundaberg Regional Council's Dr Mays Rd bore in April, and were found in the group water supply at the Port of Bundaberg in May.

Last week the Department of Environment and Science released its investigation results pin pointing firefighting exercises at the Bundaberg Airport as likely to be the Svensson Heights contamination source.

The Commonwealth Government handed ownership of the Airport to Council in 1985.

Fire drills have been held at the airport approximately every two years in accordance with Commonwealth licensing requirements. These drills were undertaken by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

In its statement on Thursday the department said it would be working with Bundaberg Regional Council and Queensland Health to ensure appropriate monitoring and management.

Having providing assurances to the community council would continue its water monitoring program, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey raised questions about what would happen with the investigation and who would foot the bill from here.

"We're seeking advice from the Queensland Government if further investigation and remediation is required,” Cr Dempsey said.

"If it is, we'll be seeking financial support from the State and Federal Governments.

The NewsMail early yesterday morning asked the department several questions about the investigation, however no response was provided.

A spokesman said comment would be provided as soon as possible.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why abuse is stopping locals from becoming referees

    premium_icon Why abuse is stopping locals from becoming referees

    News RESPECT is a concept that goes both ways on and off the sporting field but with the flack referees cop many are being deterred from taking up the whistle.

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy musician to play for Queensland Symphony Orchestra

    premium_icon Bundy musician to play for Queensland Symphony Orchestra

    News Janelle Ivers will perform on Saturday August 18

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    House of the year: Builder wins top title

    premium_icon House of the year: Builder wins top title

    News Builder says high-end market is a comfortable spot

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Katlynn and Barnsley on the scent of Ekka success

    premium_icon Katlynn and Barnsley on the scent of Ekka success

    News Bundaberg dog breeder chasing Ekka glory

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:35 AM

    Local Partners