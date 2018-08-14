Questions continue to surface after PFAS contamination

THE State Government did not answer NewsMail questions yesterday about whether the Bundaberg Regional Council would be entitled to financial support in the aftermath of the Svensson Heights PFAS water contamination.

QUESTIONS remain about what's happening with an investigation into PFAS water contamination at Svensson Heights.

The State Government did not answer NewsMail questions yesterday about the investigation and whether the Bundaberg Regional Council would be entitled to financial support if it is to continue.

The toxic chemicals were found to have contaminated the town water supply from Bundaberg Regional Council's Dr Mays Rd bore in April, and were found in the group water supply at the Port of Bundaberg in May.

Last week the Department of Environment and Science released its investigation results pin pointing firefighting exercises at the Bundaberg Airport as likely to be the Svensson Heights contamination source.

The Commonwealth Government handed ownership of the Airport to Council in 1985.

Fire drills have been held at the airport approximately every two years in accordance with Commonwealth licensing requirements. These drills were undertaken by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

In its statement on Thursday the department said it would be working with Bundaberg Regional Council and Queensland Health to ensure appropriate monitoring and management.

Having providing assurances to the community council would continue its water monitoring program, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey raised questions about what would happen with the investigation and who would foot the bill from here.

"We're seeking advice from the Queensland Government if further investigation and remediation is required,” Cr Dempsey said.

"If it is, we'll be seeking financial support from the State and Federal Governments.

The NewsMail early yesterday morning asked the department several questions about the investigation, however no response was provided.

A spokesman said comment would be provided as soon as possible.