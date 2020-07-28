Questioning controversial Fifita switch

BIG BUCKS: David Fifita will reportedly BE paid $3.5 million dollars for three seasons which will make him equal number one in the highest paid players of the NRL. Photo: Grant Trouville

The Titans NRL management as well as the NRL itself should be ashamed of the actions carried out by Rugby League legend Mal Meninga in the pirating of young forward David Fifita from the Broncos.

The contract figure stated was over $3.5 million dollars for three seasons which will make the young player equal number one in the highest paid players of the NRL.

Whilst this enormous payday is great for David there are some questions that requiring an answer.

The big loser in this action is of course the Broncos who have nurtured this young man’s talent for a number of years at a cost, this cost is now a complete loss to them and the teams supporters.

This loss should be compensated by a transfer fee payable to the Broncos that should at least equal the first years contract sum and this figure should come out of the Titans salary cap.

The acquisition by the Titans makes one ask how David’s salary fits into the salary cap that supposedly all teams have to operate under, whilst as a by-product of that, where does the money come from.

Surely the rest of the team gets paid something. I don’t have a problem with the payer earning as mush as he can a his career in the game is relatively short in his working life.

The other more serious problem is Mr Meninga’s involvement in the mess.

This is a man of many bows. He is an employee of the NRL as the current coach of our national Rugby League team, he is the performance director of the Titans, he was the coach of the Queensland State of Origin side and to top it off is a Rugby League Immortal and a motivational speaker.

Surely amongst that lot is a conflict of interest that enabled the negotiation with young David to take place, yet it appears to be sanctioned by the NRL.

One would have assumed that a man of his great standing in our game should not be associated with one particular club but be representative to all 16 clubs.

The so called rebirthed NRL really should look into the whole situation and take action like introducing transfer fees to protect the few clubs that provide it with top drawer players vis their grassroots level.

C. Brown, Burnett Downs