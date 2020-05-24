Quench your thirst at the pub

IF YOU have developed a thirst for a beer or a taste for a parma during lockdown you’re in luck – you can finally knock back a drink and enjoy a meal at the pub this week.

On Wednesday, the Old Bundy Tavern will be reopening for dine-in and takeaway after being closed for nine weeks due to the coronavirus.

To celebrate, they are holding a pub takeover package where 10 family and friends can book the whole pub to themselves for two hours.

Tavern owner AVC said several safety measures would be introduced to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, including contactless ordering, extra cleaning and spacing tables out.

Staff will have their temperature checked at the start of each shift.

The pub will open on Wednesday at 11.30am and will be open from 11.30amd to 9pm Wednesday to Saturday.

To find out more or to book click here.