Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Old Bundy Tavern
The Old Bundy Tavern
News

Quench your thirst at the pub

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
24th May 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU have developed a thirst for a beer or a taste for a parma during lockdown you’re in luck – you can finally knock back a drink and enjoy a meal at the pub this week.

On Wednesday, the Old Bundy Tavern will be reopening for dine-in and takeaway after being closed for nine weeks due to the coronavirus.

To celebrate, they are holding a pub takeover package where 10 family and friends can book the whole pub to themselves for two hours.

Tavern owner AVC said several safety measures would be introduced to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, including contactless ordering, extra cleaning and spacing tables out.

Staff will have their temperature checked at the start of each shift.

The pub will open on Wednesday at 11.30am and will be open from 11.30amd to 9pm Wednesday to Saturday.

To find out more or to book click here.

bundaberg coronavirus coronavirus restrictions easing old bundy tavern
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy’s record breaking weather

        premium_icon Bundy’s record breaking weather

        News Bundaberg shivered through the day yesterday and it wasn’t without reason as the temperatures were record breaking.

        Suspected drug overdose puts man in hospital

        premium_icon Suspected drug overdose puts man in hospital

        News The man had to be flown to Rockhampton for treatment.

        Bundy to get $2m in roads, community infrastructure funds

        premium_icon Bundy to get $2m in roads, community infrastructure funds

        News Hinkler councils to receive millions as part of the Coalition Government’s $1.8...

        Olympic star caught up in plot to ditch $18m worth of coke

        premium_icon Olympic star caught up in plot to ditch $18m worth of coke

        Crime Olympic star caught up in major drug smuggling op