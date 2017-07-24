26°
Queensland's shocking terror suspect list revealed

Renee Viellaris | 24th Jul 2017 5:22 AM

SWAMPED Queensland counter-terrorism police are monitoring more than 100 suspects in the state's southeast - a shocking figure never before revealed.

The intense physical and digital surveillance has sparked a desperate call for more high-tech resources before the state is rocked by a catastrophic event.

The Courier-Mail understands the number of those monitored is more than 100 but fewer than 150. They are on the list because of intelligence, behaviour or their associates and family.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says the Federal Government is asleep at the wheel when it comes to properly resourcing the states to fight terrorism. Picture: Jack Tran
Most are in the state's southeast corner. They include teens but range in age, sex and employment status.

It is understood police fear they could become lone wolf attackers, financiers of terror, returned foreign fighters, or someone who intends to sneak into the Middle East to become a jihadi for ISIS.

Topics:  queensland terrorism

