Queensland’s loss is Bulls Masters gain as side faces Bundy

Charlie Hemphrey of Queensland bats during Day 1 of the Sheffield Shield cricket match between Victoria and Queensland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 12, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

CRICKET: If you think the Bulls Masters are unhappy about losing last year, you would be spot on.

The side has made sure this year it has the reinforcements to beat Bundy’s best.

The Bulls Masters take on the Bundy XI for the third straight year tonight at Salter Oval.

And while there is no Chris Lynn, the side has added firepower with Cameron Boyce and Ben Laughlin coming in alongside Charlie Hemphrey.

Hemphrey was playing Sheffield Shield recently for Queensland before he was told his services were not required.

Now, he’s a Bulls Master, ready to smash Bundy around the park.

“When I was informed that I wasn’t going to be playing Shield, I rang Jimmy (Maher) and used this as a great time to get to know different people about the game,” Hemphrey said.

“It is disappointing, but everything comes to an end.”

Hemphrey revealed that Queensland was taking another direction with cricket, which pushed him out of the team.

His career at the Bulls in Sheffield Shield is done, but he wishes the side all the best for the future.

“Hopefully they make the Shield final. I’d love them to do that,” Hemphrey said.

“They are a great bunch of boys and I miss playing with them.”

But he’s now keen on showing Bundy what he can do.

His T20 form, he admits, isn’t great, but he’s keen to impress.

“Jimmy was very clear this is where he wants me to be,” Hemphrey said.

“So there’s a bit of pressure to perform, but it is not about all that.

“It is great to spread the word of cricket and get people involved.”

Hemphrey is also keen to see Bundy while he is here.

“All I’ve heard is Bulls Masters trips are a lot of fun,” he said.

“These Bundy players will stick it to us, which is what we expect.”

Hemphrey said it was an honour to play against some of the greats.

Joining him will be Boyce who has just finished playing with the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

The side was unable to back up it’s win from the previous season but Boyce had a good campaign taking more than 10 wickets in the tournament.

“I’m keen to be here and keen to contributed,” he said.

“I’m going to enjoy the night, and it would be good to see the fans see some sixes.

“So if I’m at the expense of that then so be it.”

Boyce said he was called in by the Masters for this game.

“(Ken Healy) flagged this event for me a few months ago and asked if I was keen,” he said.

“I think it’s great, you get to play with current and past players. Hopefully we play a good game of cricket on Saturday night.”

Boyce said when he wasn’t playing for the Renegades he was playing indoor cricket and grade cricket.

He also confirmed he might have a trick of two for the Bundy batsmen tonight.

The match starts at 6.30pm with more on the Bundaberg side on page 86.

Tickets are $5 for adults and kids under-16 are free.

Pick up Monday’s paper for all the fallout from the match.

Bulls Masters squad:

Michael Kasprowicz, Nathan Hauritz, Jimmy Maher, Luke Feldman, Nathan Reardon, Cameron Boyce, Ian Healy, Andrew Symonds, Darren Lehmann, Gavin Fitness, Chris Simpson, Geoff Foley, Ben Laughlin, Charlie Hemphrey.