Queensland's citrus capital celebrates 60 years of oranges

CITRUS CELEBRATION: This float, put together by Gayndah State School, won the float competition at this year's Orange Festival.

THE citrus capital of Queensland celebrated its juicy goodness through a trademark celebration for the 60th time.

Gayndah Orange Festival was on over the long weekend, attracting hundreds of visitors to the small Wide Bay town of Gayndah.

Though traditionally held in June, Orange Festival Committee secretary Trina Schiffke said the the festival was brought back a month this year.

"One of the positives to come out of the change of date was the weather, which was warmer and quite nice," she said.

"People tended to stay out later into the night and enjoy more of the festival."

The Beverly Hillbillies dropping in at the Gayndah parade. Adam McCleery

The weekend was jam packed with activities, many playing off the orange theme.

There were orange throwing competitions, markets, and a a motocross display.

"A lot of people said (the motocross display) was the highlight of the weekend for them and they really enjoyed the excitement of it."

The title of the Orange Festival Queen was won by Rebecca Kenny, who also was crowned Charity Queen.

Orange Festival Queen and Charity Queen winner Rebecca Kenny. Stacey Duncan

The Gayndah State School took out the 2017 Orange Festival float competition.

The bi-annual event will be back again in 2019.