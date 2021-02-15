Menu
Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

by Frances Vinall
15th Feb 2021 8:47 AM
Health Minister Greg Hunt says Australia is on track for its vaccine rollout, with the first jabs expected to be administered on February 22.

He told reporters on Sunday the vaccine delivery was "the most precious of cargo" and would arrive in Australia before the end of the week, if not earlier.

Mr Hunt said vaccinations are on track to begin before the end of the month.

Earlier, Mr Hunt confirmed that about 80,000 doses of the first Pfizer vaccines would be exported from Belgium, The Australian reports.

 

 

They will arrive under tight security and be taken to a central distribution point.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration will then complete final testing of the vaccines before they are taken to hospital hubs and directly to aged care centres, with hospitals told to be ready to administer the first jabs from February 22.

"I've spoken to the country head of Pfizer and have confirmed that the vaccines are on track for arrival by the end of the week," Mr Hunt told The Australian.

"Commencement of vaccinations - subject to arrival, quality and temperature controls - will take place in the last week of February."

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

