Queenslanders turning off tomato sauce

QUEENSLANDERS prefer barbecue or sweet chilli sauce when it comes to adding flavour to their sausage sanga.

Almost one-third of Queenslanders (34 per cent) say their favourite sausage sanga sauce is barbecue.

Another 10 per cent - the highest in the country - prefer sweet chill to lather up their sangas.

A national survey conducted for Smith's found tomato (36 per cent) was the standout favourite but aioli, sriracha and relish were also named.

The survey revealed more than one-third of Aussies would consider pairing aioli with their sausage while half would use relish.

The British Brown Sauce or HP also topped the list, with 48 per cent admitting they would consider smearing it on their sanga.

Michelle and Elliot Willmot, 2, still love tomato sauce on their sausage sandwiches but don’t mind switching it up as well. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

Brisbane mum Michelle Willmot prefers the traditional tomato sauce but said she did enjoy other sauces.

"I do love aioli but probably not on a sausage and bread," she said.