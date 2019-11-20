Menu
The Queenslander Hotel in Bundaberg.
Queenslander Hotel publicans make shock announcement

Crystal Jones
20th Nov 2019 10:41 AM
THE Queenslander Hotel's publicans have made a shock announcement. 

As residents reported closed doors at the business, an announcement popped up on Facebook.

"To whom it may concern," the post starts. 

"We would like to announce that The Precinct & Co has terminated the agreement to lease and the call option to purchase the freehold of the Queenslander Hotel.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported us and our amazing staff who assisted through this process.

"We sincerely apologise for not being able to provide a loyalty offering for all of our local customers. Due to trading restrictions and the condition of the business prior to our takeover, we were not able to make the business viable and profitable.

"Again, we sincerely apologise and look forward to seeing you again soon."

