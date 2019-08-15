Queenslander getting behind young local businesspeople

FLOOD RECOVERY: The Queenslander Hotel has been renovated after being damaged by last year's floods. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

FLOOD RECOVERY: The Queenslander Hotel has been renovated after being damaged by last year's floods. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN200114QUE6

BUNDY businesses are coming together and the Queenslander Hotel and Young Business Bundaberg are committed to creating that bridge.

YBB is a new initiative by the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, with event organiser Kurt Dempsey saying it acts as a platform for business networking opportunities.

"It's all about supporting local, new start-up businesses or meeting people in the community and whether you have a small or big business, it's all about networking, supporting each other and helping to move forward,” Mr Dempsey said.

"I can't thank Phil (Bloomfield) and Anthony (Burrows) enough for hosting the last few events and for all their help while it was getting off the ground.”

After Mr Bloomfield took over the lease of the Queenslander Hotel in early April and his business partner, Mr Burrows, saw it as the perfect opportunity to get behind young go-getters and talent in the region.

"We've always really loved the Queenslander and Bundaberg community and we are so passionate about buying locally and supporting businesses,” Mr Burrows said.

Mr Burrows said the Queenslander Hotel is diverse and quirky and really want to get behind different people from or travelling through Bundy.

After discovering The Comedy Detour on social media, the venue offered them to perform a comedy gig tomorrow night.

YBB will hold their next event at the Metro Hotel on September 6.

The Comedy Detour will be at the Queenslander Hotel tomorrow night.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets are $10.