Queenslander chant to spur on Maroons women

Rugby league legend Billy Moore wants to hear his famous "Queenslander" chant ring out loud and proud on Friday night, when the Maroons women host State of Origin for the first time.

The Queensland team will take on NSW at Sunshine Coast Stadium, in what is a historic match for the women's game.

Alfie, 4, Addison, 6, Sidney, 4, and Clemintine, 7, are ready to scream Queenslander for the Maroons women at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Friday night. Picture: Liam Kidston.

It will be the third time the interstate showdown is played under the official Origin banner but the first time it will be played on Queensland's home turf, with the previous two meetings hosted at North Sydney Oval.

Queenslanders have been waiting a long time to see the women's State of Origin in the Sunshine State.

And to mark the occasion in the best way possible, Moore - who created the famous "Queenslander" war cry as he ran out for Game One of the 1995 series - has called on the Maroons faithful to use the chant on Friday night.

Billy Moore recreating his “Queenslander” ahead of the 2016 State of Origin series.

"It's so powerful for the players," Moore said.

"For the women, having that chant as they run out is part of the inspiration to play Origin.

"The crowd are part of the team and anyone who is representing Queensland is entitled to hear that call.

"I'm sure the crowd will get involved and when Queensland need to surge, they will lift when they hear it."

Queensland skipper Ali Brigginshaw and star forward Steph Hancock have both said they want to feel the state's support on Friday and Moore said he would love to hear the cry echo through Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"It echoes through the concrete of Suncorp Stadium," he said.

"To all Queenslanders in the crowd on Friday night, unleash the call from the get-go.

"We need something special."

A full stadium appears promising for the game, with an NRL spokesman revealing on Monday that Friday's clash is expected to sell out completely before game day, with only a few hundred tickets left on sale.

Steph Hancock at Queensland women’s training. Picture: Lachie Millard.

Hancock said it will be a just reward for Queensland, after watching NSW win the last two years with the advantage of a home crowd behind them.

"Playing at North Sydney Oval in cockroach territory, it's not a good feeling," she said.

"To just to be in Queensland, and to run out in front of family and friends, it will be one of those spine-tingling moments.

"To hear the Queenslander chant would be very handy. Instead of seeing those stupid Blue wigs, it would be nice to see the Sunny State full of Maroon."

Brigginshaw echoed Hancock's sentiments and said she is excited for Queensland's nine squad debutants to experience that moment when fans are screaming your name.

Ali Brigginshaw at Origin. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I was to see Maroon shirts in the grandstands," Brigginshaw said.

"The Broncos (women) have had one game in the past three years at home. Queensland hasn't had much to see.

"To hear those kids in the stands screaming out for their favourite players, it's something else.

"When I was at North Sydney Oval and I heard little kids yelling out, that changed my life.

"It gives you that edge, that fire."

Originally published as Queenslander chant to spur on Maroons women