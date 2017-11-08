Super storms sweep across Queensland

The storm in Bundaberg on Tuesday brought down trees on Elliott Heads Rd.

POWER has been restored to thousands of homes left in the dark after several severe storms lashed parts of southern Queensland late yesterday.

More than 27,000 Bundaberg properties were without power after galeforce winds reaching 98km/h tore through the town as it was inundated with 37mm of rain in just 20 minutes.

The storm brought winds of up to 98km/h in Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received about 125 calls for assistance from the area but a full damage assessment was yet to be completed because it was too dark last night.

At least one house reportedly lost its roof in the deluge but more damage was expected to be reported.

Lightning over Bundaberg.

Further south, a cell that passed just north of Noosa dropped about 4-5cm sized hail, with about 80mm of rain falling since 9am yesterday.

Wind gusts reaching up to 107km/h were recorded off Double Island Point just south of Gympie.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said there might be a "light thunderstorm" off the coast on Wednesday but a blocking pattern was expected to push through.

"What we're seeing is a change to different weather pattern with a big high-pressure system over the southern states," Mr Crock said.

"That's going to really linger in place for about the next week."

Mr Crock said the change in weather pattern was expected to result in south-easterly winds along the Queensland coastline for the next week.

Trees down on Elliott Heads Rd after storms sweep through Bundaberg.

"We won't see any more severe storms over the next week because the pattern has changed away from favourable conditions for those type of severe storms," Mr Crock said.

Temperatures are expected to drop drop a bit cooler than the November averages.