QLD STORMS: Residents hit by localised flooding

RESIDENTS have been urged to take care as localised flooding increases and traffic builds in the state's south.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning as parts of Queensland continue to endure heavy rain and flooding.

At 1.04pm, the Bureau said severe thunderstorms that are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were expected to affect people in the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City, Moreton Bay and parts of Redland City and parts of Logan, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas.

That warning was cancelled at 2:40 pm.

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary."



A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Southeast Coast and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Traffic remained slow on the Pacific Motorway between Yatala and Upper Mount Gravatt in both directions at 1pm, as well as on the Bruce Highway around Palmview.

Falls of 62mm west of Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast, 65mm at Mt Mee northwest of Brisbane and 60mm in western Brisbane have been recorded in just an hour.

Sippy Downs copped 93mm of rain from 9am to 12.30pm.

Since 9am today, about 67mm of rain has fallen in Inala on Brisbane's southside, while Corinda has been affected by falls of 51mm.

This afternoon, Queensland Rail said some of their services could be affected by the severe weather and urged customers to check Translink's website for updates.

"Services on the Caboolture line are experiencing delays and services on the Ipswich line are currently suspended through Wacol," they said via Twitter.

About 200mm has fallen in areas around Miva and Tiaro, north of Gympie, over the past few days.

Several roads remain closed around the state and authorities have warned of water over many others.

Local flooding has been reported in Bundaberg, Rockhampton and on the Sunshine Coast.

Seqwater this afternoon said outflows from Cedar Pocket Dam had increased due to continuing rain in the catchment area.

A more broad warning was earlier issued, saying damaging winds and hail were all possible along a stretch of coastline from the Sunshine Coast to the Whitsundays.

Roads blocked across the city of Bundaberg as rain continues to fall. @9NewsWideBay pic.twitter.com/L7wFDv0LQB — Eve Sharpe_9 (@EveSharpe) December 4, 2017

The latest update comes as southeast Queensland was warned to brace for a "peak" day of heavy rain, flash flooding and possible hail as a slow-moving weather system touches down.

Forecasters expected the deluge to begin early yesterday but the system hovered over central Queensland before finally arriving in the southeast late last night. In Rockhampton, heavy rain caused flash flooding, shutting off a number of streets.

In about an hour, 60.4mm fell in Yaamba northwest of Rockhampton.

Gympie was pelted with hail measuring more than 2cm and about 40mm of rain fell in the area between 3pm and 6pm. A total of 21 southeast Queensland beaches were also closed because of the weather threat.



A flood watch remains current, as the widespread rain is now expected to last until at least Wednesday.

JUMP TO YOUR FORECAST

QLD STORMS: Severe weather forecast for much of the state

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned residents along much of the state's coastline to expect severe thunderstorms bringing possible flash flooding today.

In a warning released at 10am today, the Bureau said heavy rainfall, damaging winds and hail were all possible along a stretch of coastline from the Sunshine Coast to the Whitsundays.

The BOM’s 10am forecast warning of severe thunderstorms for mush of the Queensland coast. Picture: Supplied

The latest update comes as southeast Queensland was warned to brace for a "peak" day of heavy rain, flash flooding and possible hail as a slow-moving weather system touches down.

Forecasters expected the deluge to begin early yesterday but the system hovered over central Queensland before finally arriving in the southeast late last night.

In Rockhampton, heavy rain caused flash flooding, shutting off a number of streets.

In about an hour, 60.4mm fell in Yaamba northwest of Rockhampton. Gympie was pelted with hail measuring more than 2cm and about 40mm of rain fell in the area between 3pm and 6pm.

A total of 21 southeast Queensland beaches were also closed because of the weather threat.

A flood watch remains current, as the widespread rain is now expected to last until at least Wednesday.



Severe #QldStorm risk today about eastern parts of Queensland. Heavy rainfall the most likely risk near the coast, while damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible about the central inland. Monitor forecasts and warnings at https://t.co/cSYqjNMUKM pic.twitter.com/5NskuWT8N3 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) December 4, 2017





REGIONAL FORECASTS:

Darling Downs, Granite Belt

Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers and patchy rain in the east, medium (40%) chance elsewhere.

The chance of thunderstorms, with possible locally heavy falls in the north and east.

Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures 24 to 29.

Capricornia

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe.

Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to high 20s.

Central Coast, Mackay, Whitsundays

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe.

Heavy falls possible with thunderstorms, particularly inland. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures 26 to 32.

Central Highlands / coalfields

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this evening.

Thunderstorms likely, some possibly severe. Heavy falls possible with thunderstorms.

Winds southeast to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day then becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.



Central West

Mostly sunny. Slight (30%) chance of showers in the northeast early this morning.

Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of thunderstorms east of Longreach this morning. Winds southerly 25 to 35 km/h.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s.



Maranoa, Warrego

Mostly sunny. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the northeast, near zero chance elsewhere.

The chance of thunderstorms in the northeast this morning. Winds southerly 15 to 25 km/h.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

Southeast Coast

Cloudy. Very high (90%) chance of showers and rain areas. Thunderstorms likely.

Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Wide Bay and Burnett

Cloudy. Very high (95%) chance of showers and rain areas.

Thunderstorms likely. Heavy falls possible, particularly with thunderstorms. Light winds.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.