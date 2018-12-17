Rescuers trapped in ‘one-in-120-year rain event’

Floodwaters around the Edward Street weir in Dalby. Ebony Graveur

EMERGENCY services rescuing the drivers from two vehicles trapped in torrents of water west of Brisbane became stuck during the rescue.

In what meteorologists are referring to as a one-in-120-year event, more than 260ml of rain fell in the Dalby region in less than 24 hours, leading to the incident on Dalby-Cecil Plains Road.

Queensland Police Service Spokesman said the creek had risen and that water had submerged the road.

Katie Kropp's photo of road's submerged in Dalby.



"Our guys had all gone in there and the water had risen to a point where they've all become stuck as well," the QPS spokesman said.

"They were there with all the other emergency services and they were able to sit there and wait for the creek to go down a little bit and then they were able to drive out."

The drivers of a ute and a sedan were able to free themselves from their vehicles but awaited emergency services at around 8.45pm, following heavy rainfall and flash flooding last night.

In what meteorologists are referring to as a one-in-120-year event, the area between Dalby and Cecil Plains reportedly received 267ml of rainfall since 9am yesterday.

"The average recurrence interval is the scientific measure of how often you'd expect rainfall like that," BOM meteorologist David Crock said.

"This is a one in 100, one in 120 year event. I'm not sure of the exact number but it's basically a less than 1% chance of this occurring in a given year," he said.

Nathan Seymour Smith's photo of flooding at Melaleuca Avenue and Hedge Rd in Dalby.

Roads in the Darling Downs region remain cut off by flood water following a deluge of rain last night.

Both lanes are closed on Millmerran Cecil Plains Road, about 10 minutes outside Millmerran.

Water is still over the road on Dalby Cecil Plains Road at St Ruth, about 20km outside Dalby.

Flood water also closed part of Drayton St in Dalby, and there is a diversion from Moonie Highway to Black Street and back onto Warrego Highway.