Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: Mark Cranitch
Education

Down side to $4.2b school cash windfall

by Matthew Killoran
14th Dec 2018 4:08 AM
QUEENSLAND schools will receive more than $4.2 billion in funding next year after stalled negotiations were finalised.

But State Education Minister Grace Grace failed to secure additional federal cash for public schools despite stalling the talks since September.

The deal will deliver state schools $107.3 billion in state and federal funds over 10 years.

The State Government upped its share by $5.4 billion to $85 billion in the same period.

After the Morrison Government in September promised an additional $4.6 billion over 10 years to Catholic and independent schools, Ms Grace said she would "not sign up" until state schools received more cash as well.

Last night she said she had "little choice" but to sign the deal or risk losing funding for public and private schools.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan had warned unless a funding deal was signed by December 7, the $4.2 billion in Commonwealth funds for public and private schools would legislatively be unable to flow.

It comes ahead of a meeting of education ministers today that will include scrutiny of the troubled National Assessment Planning Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) online rollout.

Questions over the quality of the data has meant parents are still unable to see how their children compared to peers.

