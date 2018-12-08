Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sami Munslow at a pop-up shop in Indooroopilly Shopping Centre on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser
Sami Munslow at a pop-up shop in Indooroopilly Shopping Centre on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser
Business

Retail sector smiling on early festive cheer

by Stephanie Bennett
8th Dec 2018 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND retail sales led the nation in the latest round of spending statistics, as retailers surge into the make or break Christmas season.

October's retail trade figures showed sales climbed 1.1 per cent in the Sunshine State, well outpacing the national figure of 0.3 per cent growth, seasonally adjusted.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland's Dan Petrie said the state's performance was the best month on month result since April 2017.

"(And) the performance of retailers in the last two months has been a stand out next to comparable states," he said. "We have seen a boost to inventory levels which augurs well for the Christmas period, with the green shoots finally starting to appear for the Queensland economy."

 

Audrey Leeson and Liv Garritty at the Indooroopilly Shopping Centre in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser
Audrey Leeson and Liv Garritty at the Indooroopilly Shopping Centre in Brisbane on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser

 

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing was the strongest category nationally, posting 2.6 per cent growth. Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food spending slipped 0.9 per cent.

National Retail Association deputy chief executive Lindsay Carroll said the result was encouraging, particularly at this time of the year.

"Retail business owners rely very heavily on the pre-Christmas and Boxing Day sales periods to sustain them during the quieter parts of the year," Ms Carroll said. "So although we would ideally like to see (national) monthly increases of 0.4 or even 0.5 per cent, we welcome the fact that these numbers are trending in the right direction as we head towards Christmas."

Meanwhile shopping destinations around Brisbane were offering customers incentives ranging from free Uber rides, Santa visits and refreshment stations to boost December sales.

 

Chris and Honey Pidcock with two-year-old Maximus at Santa World in Indooroopilly Shopping Centre on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser
Chris and Honey Pidcock with two-year-old Maximus at Santa World in Indooroopilly Shopping Centre on Thursday. Picture: Tara Croser

 

Indooroopilly Shopping Centre will host their Best of Brisbane Xmas Markets through to Sunday, a free pop-up marketplace hosting 25 local brands.

Senior marketing manager Laurie Tennant said the centre's research found the average Brisbane shopper will spend just under $1000 this festive season, almost a quarter more than last year, and more than half will rely on a shopping centre to do their gift-buying.

business christmas retail season traders

Top Stories

    One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    premium_icon One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    Politics Pauline Hanson turns to a well-known face to take on Pitt

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    premium_icon Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    News Bundy region fire fighters thanked for their efforts

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    premium_icon Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    News Bus driver hailed a hero after he avoided a "catastrophic crash”

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    premium_icon Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    Politics Dan Galligan questioned if sugary drinks tax will work

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners