Reds roll out big guns for Ballymore

Reds captain Samu Kerevi will lead his team out against the Chiefs at Ballymore on Friday night. Picture: AAP image

The return of a four-pronged Wallabies force will provide the first accurate read on where the Queensland Reds are heading this season.

Centre and captain Samu Kerevi, uncapped teen winger Jordan Petaia, prop Taniela Tupou and wing recruit Sefa Naivalu are back for Friday night's trial against the Chiefs at Ballymore.

Minutes will be restricted for the quartet in line with workload parameters from Wallabies' staff because of World Cup year while top Test lock Izack Rodda has been spelled from the game for this reason.

"We're respectful of the national program but it's also critical for Samu and the boys to play to get synergy as the Reds," new Reds attack coach Jim McKay said.

"Playing the Chiefs really suits our Super Rugby preparation because we play two Kiwi sides (Highlanders and Crusaders) in our first two games."

McKay was backs coach in 2011 when he guided Will Genia, Quade Cooper and co in the Reds' title-winning year.

The attack purred that season and McKay is up for building a slicker pattern for this year's team.

"We will play with clear intent and we plan to be adaptable, smart, fast and physical," McKay said.

"It's a rebuild but a solid one off a good base last year."

The Chiefs have rested All Blacks trumps Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie from the trial.

Queensland Reds v Chiefs: Friday, Ballymore at 7pm Qld time

1. Feao Fotuaika - Souths

2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa - Sunnybank

3. Taniela Tupou - Brothers

4. Harry Hockings - University of Queensland

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto - Souths

6. Angus Scott-Young - University of Queensland

7. Liam Wright - Easts

8. Scott Higginbotham - Wests

9. Moses Sorovi - Wests

10. Hamish Stewart - Bond University

11. Jordan Petaia - Wests

12. Samu Kerevi - Souths

13. Chris Feauai-Sautia - Souths

14. Sefa Naivalu - TBC

15. Bryce Hegarty - GPS

16. Alex Mafi - Bond University

17. Harry Hoopert - Brothers

18. Ruan Smith - GPS

19. Angus Blyth - Bond University

20. Caleb Timu - Souths

21. Tate McDermott - University of Queensland

22. Duncan Paia'aua - Norths

23. Isaac Lucas - Sunnybank

24. Adam Korczyk - University of Queensland

25. Teti Tela - Souths

26. Jack Hardy - Easts

27. Filipo Daugunu - Wests

