Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases. Picture: Jerad Williams
Health

Queensland records no new coronavirus cases

by Rebecca LeMay
9th Aug 2020 11:17 AM

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Premier has revealed on Sunday morning.

"Well done Queensland. Thank you!" Annastacia Palasczcuk tweeted when releasing the news on Twitter.

"Let's keep it up and don't forget: wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and maintain social distancing."

The state has 11 active cases while 1071 patients have recovered.

coronavirus editors picks

