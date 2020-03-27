Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland records 62 new cases in past 24 hours

27th Mar 2020 2:47 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 62 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 555.

One person, believed to be a man in his 60s, is in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

So far, 13 Australians have died from the novel coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. All have been elderly and at least four had been on cruise ships in the days before they died.

The increase comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new rules for those returning to Australia as the virus will take "lives and livelihoods".

Defence Force personnel will also be doing compliance checks.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breaches DV order with violence

        premium_icon Man breaches DV order with violence

        News A man was released on parole after grabbing his former partner by the neck and throwing her to the ground.

        • 27th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        Marcus Mission takes support online

        premium_icon Marcus Mission takes support online

        News Marcus Mission have put forward measures to keep their community feeling supported...

        Explore homes with 3D virtual tour

        premium_icon Explore homes with 3D virtual tour

        News OPEN homes may be out, but a local real estate agency is providing a glimpse...