QR pays staff up to $2.7k each over roster fail

QUEENSLAND Rail employees involved in two rostering stuff ups were given ex-gratia payments of up $2750.

The payments have been slammed by the state Opposition, who has accused the Rail, Tram and Bus Union of having a stranglehold on QR.

The first payment was made in February 2015, after QR was accused of breaching the Queensland Rail Network Enterprise Agreement 2011 with roster changes.

Another alleged rostering breach in 2016 led to further payments of between $1,200 and $2,750 for each employee.

The government is yet to confirm how many workers were given payments.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander this afternoon said Transport Minister Mark Bailey was unable to stand up to the RBTU.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's gravy train knows no end," he said.

"Is it any wonder that this rail union wants to keep Queensland Rail a closed shop."

It was revealed earlier this year that QR staff were also given lump sum payments of $1,250 to work during the Commonwealth Games.

Non train-crew employees were also paid an extra $8 an hour as an "incentive payment".

Mr Mander said the staff should not be paid extra for simply turning up to work.

"There are many other service people in the Queensland Government - our police officers and our nurses - that are called to go beyond normal duties and they don't receive these type of bonus payments," he said.

Comment has been sought from Mr Bailey.