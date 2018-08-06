Our kids are too weak to learn

Abbie McKenzie, 5, Flynn Wiles, 5, and Archie Constantinou age, 4, enjoy the outdoors and build core strength at New Farm Park. Picture: AAP/John Gass

THOUSANDS of young Queensland kids are turning up to Prep each year without the core strength to make it through the school day, triggering behavioural and attention problems.

Early childhood teachers and occupational therapists have warned children are increasingly spending far too much time on devices and in front of the television, rather than playing and climbing outdoors and developing the gross muscle strength they need for a day in the classroom.

Health professionals and teachers say the trend is so significant, there are on average two children in each class who are too weak to learn.

Kim Walters, the president of the Early Childhood Teachers' Association, said four and five-year-olds are turning up to Prep and becoming physically exhausted part-way through the day.

"They are having difficulty just sitting up on the mat for extended periods, and the lack of core strength also affects them when they are sitting at a desk," she said.

Ms Walters said the spike in the numbers of young kids arriving at school with insufficient core strength is also having an impact on their fine motor skills and their ability to hold a pencil properly and form letters.

Climbing a tree can help build core strength – just ask five-year-old Flynn Wiles. Picture: AAP/John Gass

"When it comes to writing, you have to have that upper body strength to sit at a desk and do that writing," she said.

"And if you are getting physically tired from just being at school, children manifest that with misbehaviour, they become naughty," Ms Walters said.

Nichola Phillips, from Kick Start Occupational Therapy, said she is seeing a huge increase in children coming in for therapy because they have poor core strength and no muscle tone.

"During mat time a lot of these kids have to sit in the W-position, with their legs out to the side, to create enough surface area so their legs are effectively holding them up," she said.

The number of kids being suspended from Queensland schools for bad behaviour has soared over the past 10 years, and Ms Phillips believes a lack of core strength is contributing to the creation of a generation of distracted kids with behavioural issues.

Education Department data shows nearly 77,000 students were suspended, excluded from school, or had their enrolment cancelled for disciplinary reasons in 2017, up from 62,083 in 2013.

This is an increase of almost 24 per cent, with full-time enrolments growing by just 7 per cent over the same time period.

"What you find in class is these kids struggle to maintain their attention because they are trying so hard to keep their body upright, they can't concentrate on what their teacher is saying."

She encourages parents to get their children outside and to the park as much as possible, so they can build their core strength by playing and climbing.