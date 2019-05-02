Premier defends MPs over Adani

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has jumped to the defence of her three Townsville MPs amid ongoing criticism questioning their support for opening the Galilee Basin.

The Premier, in Parliament yesterday, said she was "well aware" of Townsville Enterprise's pledge and did not expect "any of my members to sign anything" by the economic lobby group.

It came in response to Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington asking the Premier if she would "stand up for Queensland jobs" and sign the pledge.

"We have standards in this state that miners follow and miners get approvals, $20 billion worth of projects," Ms Palaszczuk said. "There are no stronger advocates in this House than the Member for Thuringowa, the Member for Mundingburra and the Member for Townsville when it comes up for standing for jobs in Townsville."

Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper on Tuesday went on the attack against Townsville Enterprise chairman Kevin Gill, the Bulletin and LNP politicians.

Mr Harper told Parliament his Government supported coal mining but was not going to be "dictated to" by the likes of Townsville Enterprise.

Mr Gill said the lobby group made "no apology for shining a light on the inaction of the opening of the Galilee Basin".

The State Government has this week boosted departmental advertising spruiking resource projects, a move criticised as "hypocritical" by mining giant Adani.

Townsville and North Queensland was a focus of parliamentary Question Time yesterday, with the Opposition demanding answers on Labor's support for the Galilee Basin, Adani's and the mining company's approvals.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart and Mr Harper both asked the Premier a rehearsed question each, both on how Labor had grown job opportunities in the region. Ms Palaszczuk said "more than a thousand jobs" had been created in Townsville in past year.

A total of 26 MPs, mayors, senators, political hopefuls and councillors signed Townsville Enterprise's pledge, including Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole, LNP candidate for Herbert Phil Thompson and Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill.