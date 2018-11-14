Menu
Close-up of terminally ill man's hand with drip Euthanasia Elderly Old Sick RendezView
Euthanasia laws back on the radar in Queensland

by Sarah Vogler
14th Nov 2018 10:33 AM
VOLUNTARY assisted dying laws could be on the way for Queensland with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk moving to establish a parliamentary inquiry to consider the laws.

The move follows a concerted campaign both within the Labor Party and from outside by the Clem Jones Group and Dying with Dignity.

Ms Palaszczuk this morning directed Parliament's Health, Communities, Disability Services and Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Committee look into aged care, palliative care and voluntary assisted dying laws for the terminally ill.

The committee must report back to Parliament by November 30 next year.

Ms Palaszczuk has asked the committee to look into voluntary-assisted dying taking into account " Queensland community and relevant health practitioners views on the desirability of supporting voluntary assisted dying, including provisions for it being legislated in Queensland and any necessary safeguards to protect vulnerable persons".

